Previous
Photo 451
Tableware-December words
I didn’t get out my Christmas China until today! Usually I get it out right after Thanksgiving! It’s been a low key December for me.
I took this with only our Christmas German chocolate cake. Roast wasn’t ready yet
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
25th December 2025 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tableware
,
dec25words
Mags
ace
A lovely table and dessert!
December 26th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
It all looks great
December 26th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
I love German chocolate cake
December 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wow, straight from a housekeeping magazine!
December 26th, 2025
