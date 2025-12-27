Sign up
Previous
Photo 453
Leisure-December words
We have definitely taken a leisurely approach to this puzzle. Started it 15 November, had planned to have it completed before Christmas so I could put the tree in the living room….its out on the sunporch till Epiphany!
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
puzzle
,
leisure
,
dec25words
Cat
Love a good jigsaw puzzle - enjoy
December 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A bit to go still Dorothy….Cathy & Garth have one in a similar state of play.
December 27th, 2025
Marj
ace
I see some progress. It appears to be a lovely puzzle
December 27th, 2025
