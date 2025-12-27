Previous
Leisure-December words
Photo 453

Leisure-December words

We have definitely taken a leisurely approach to this puzzle. Started it 15 November, had planned to have it completed before Christmas so I could put the tree in the living room….its out on the sunporch till Epiphany!
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Love a good jigsaw puzzle - enjoy
December 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A bit to go still Dorothy….Cathy & Garth have one in a similar state of play.
December 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
I see some progress. It appears to be a lovely puzzle
December 27th, 2025  
