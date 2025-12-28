Sign up
Previous
Photo 454
Games-December words
Yes I like Scrabble!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
19
3
Infinity
iPhone 17 Pro
28th December 2025 3:45pm
games
dec25words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes I like Scrabble too , but play it on line these days !
December 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful! Lots to do during the holidays.
December 28th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
That's a good set of word games:-)
December 28th, 2025
