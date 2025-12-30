Previous
Friends-December words by illinilass
Photo 456

Friends-December words

My 365 friends, I’ve met in person!
Casa, Renee,
Catherine, Ian
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's so much fun to meet up with 365ers! And pretty amazing how quickly we become friends on here.
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact