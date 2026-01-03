Strange Worlds

“1928

Artist:

Todros Geller (American, born Vinnytsia, Russian Empire, now Ukraine, 1889–1949)

ABOUT THIS ARTWORK

Todros Geller reflected on the complex blending of immigrant traditions and modern culture that characterized early 20th-century Chicago—what he termed the collision of many “strange worlds.” Focusing on Jewish themes and subject matter in his work, here Geller depicted a man in somber garb staring guardedly out at the viewer from beneath the diagonal steel stairway of a Chicago “L” station. Behind him, pedestrians and vehicles stream past, rendered by the artist in a swirling, modernist array of circles and fractured planes. The figure’s immobile posture and his isolation from the frenetic activity suggest his resistance to—and perseverance amid—a changing world.”

Many years ago I would have walked right by this, but my taste and sense of appreciation has changed. His eyes drew me in and then reading the story behind the painting made it very special. Chicago Art Institute. June 2024