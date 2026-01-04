Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 459
Hallelujah
Started on 15 November and finally finished this morning!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1548
photos
132
followers
156
following
125% complete
View this month »
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
Latest from all albums
977
978
98
979
458
459
99
980
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
4th January 2026 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzle
Sue Cooper
ace
Very well done Dorothy!! It looks really difficult but it's fabulous. Huge Fav.
January 4th, 2026
Liz Gooster
ace
Oh wow, it looks like a complicated one - great achievement Dorothy.
January 4th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh well done! That looks very challenging with so many similar shapes and colours.
January 4th, 2026
Marj
ace
Fantastic. Such a busy pattern and design to put together!
January 4th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely picture!
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close