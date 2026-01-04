Previous
Hallelujah by illinilass
Photo 459

Hallelujah

Started on 15 November and finally finished this morning!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Sue Cooper ace
Very well done Dorothy!! It looks really difficult but it's fabulous. Huge Fav.
January 4th, 2026  
Liz Gooster ace
Oh wow, it looks like a complicated one - great achievement Dorothy.
January 4th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh well done! That looks very challenging with so many similar shapes and colours.
January 4th, 2026  
Marj ace
Fantastic. Such a busy pattern and design to put together!
January 4th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely picture!
January 4th, 2026  
