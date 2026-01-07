Previous
Ice-January words by illinilass
Photo 460

Ice-January words

It was pretty warm today so this is the only ice I have….my ice maker in the fridge.
7th January 2026

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Lovely shapes and light
January 8th, 2026  
