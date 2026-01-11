Sign up
Here’s the violin
From England… I took lessons but I’m truly not musical. It’s one of my most prized possessions.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
grandmothers
,
violin.
