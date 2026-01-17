Sign up
Previous
Photo 465
Coconut cream pie by Ron
Having company tonight and Ron made the dessert. Can’t wait till they get here!
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1580
photos
132
followers
159
following
127% complete
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
990
991
110
992
111
465
112
993
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
17th January 2026 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
pie
,
cream
,
coconut
,
ron
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ooooo- what time should I be there? (o: Looks delicious!!
January 17th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Scrumptious.
January 17th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Yum! Looks delightful
January 17th, 2026
Babs
ace
Clever chap. I bet it is delicious.
January 17th, 2026
