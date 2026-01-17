Previous
Coconut cream pie by Ron by illinilass
Coconut cream pie by Ron

Having company tonight and Ron made the dessert. Can’t wait till they get here!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ooooo- what time should I be there? (o: Looks delicious!!
January 17th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Scrumptious.
January 17th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Yum! Looks delightful
January 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
Clever chap. I bet it is delicious.
January 17th, 2026  
