At its peak! by illinilass
Photo 467

At its peak!

Good thing we had a camera with a good zoom.
23 June 2007
One of the highlights of my life!
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh beautiful photograph, and very scary
January 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
It looks huge and very, very hot! Marvelous shot.
January 31st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Oh.....this is hot!
January 31st, 2026  
