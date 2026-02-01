Sign up
Photo 468
Spunky Old Broads Day
My “Sista’s”, friends since 1963. Still going strong.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
edah26-02
Christine Sztukowski
ace
All looking great
February 1st, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
Wonderful, long-lasting friendships!
February 1st, 2026
