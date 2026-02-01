Previous
Spunky Old Broads Day by illinilass
Spunky Old Broads Day

My “Sista’s”, friends since 1963. Still going strong.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
All looking great
February 1st, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Wonderful, long-lasting friendships!
February 1st, 2026  
