Previous
Photo 471
“HARMONY”
Milano Cortina 2026 Opening ceremony of Winter Olympics.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
winter
,
olympics
,
2026
Annie-Sue
Whoops - missed it! I was going to but a tv guide to get my act in order!
February 6th, 2026
