Spring around the corner?

This afternoon the crows arrived. I googled what 3 might mean. “ In many traditions, seeing three crows is interpreted as a sign of good fortune or change on the horizon. This belief may stem from the notion that these birds symbolize transformation due to their adaptability and resourcefulness. In some Native American cultures, three crows represent wisdom gained through experience—a reminder that life’s lessons often come wrapped in unexpected packages.” Of course, there are other interpretations…