Previous
11:50 AM by illinilass
Photo 474

11:50 AM

Shortly after arriving via train. Up to 60° by afternoon. A fortnight ago we couldn’t get to the play, the tracks were frozen!
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
It looks like winter is on its way out
February 19th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Nice city scene
February 19th, 2026  
Diana ace
amazing to be in the middle of all those tall buildings, lovely shot and city.
February 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact