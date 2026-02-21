Sign up
Previous
Photo 475
Loved her profile.
Taken at the theatre Wednesday, of an usher. I just found her profile rather noble.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
0
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1641
photos
133
followers
159
following
130% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
18th February 2026 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
profile
,
theatre
