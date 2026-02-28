Previous
More spring in the house. by illinilass
Photo 477

More spring in the house.

I did buy these hyacinths at the florist. My mother always had them in the spring.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Susan ace
My mother always said, I will send you white hyacinths to feed your soul.

"If thou of fortune be bereft / And in thy store there be but left / Two loaves / Sell one, and with the dole / Buy hyacinths to feed thy soul" is a famous poem/proverb, often attributed to 13th-century Persian poet Saadi Shirazi. It advises prioritizing beauty and spiritual nourishment over material needs.
February 28th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty
February 28th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks happy
February 28th, 2026  
haskar ace
A very joyful way to welcome spring
February 28th, 2026  
