Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 477
More spring in the house.
I did buy these hyacinths at the florist. My mother always had them in the spring.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1651
photos
133
followers
160
following
130% complete
View this month »
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
Latest from all albums
1031
11
1032
1033
1034
476
477
1035
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
28th February 2026 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hyacinth
Susan
ace
My mother always said, I will send you white hyacinths to feed your soul.
"If thou of fortune be bereft / And in thy store there be but left / Two loaves / Sell one, and with the dole / Buy hyacinths to feed thy soul" is a famous poem/proverb, often attributed to 13th-century Persian poet Saadi Shirazi. It advises prioritizing beauty and spiritual nourishment over material needs.
February 28th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty
February 28th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks happy
February 28th, 2026
haskar
ace
A very joyful way to welcome spring
February 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
"If thou of fortune be bereft / And in thy store there be but left / Two loaves / Sell one, and with the dole / Buy hyacinths to feed thy soul" is a famous poem/proverb, often attributed to 13th-century Persian poet Saadi Shirazi. It advises prioritizing beauty and spiritual nourishment over material needs.