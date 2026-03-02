Previous
So exciting! by illinilass
Photo 478

So exciting!

Bulbs I planted in November have broken ground! 😊
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact