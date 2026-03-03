Previous
Hope this is okay, I did not take this image. by illinilass
Hope this is okay, I did not take this image.

On my National Public Radio email this morning this photo taken by Kayla Wolf for NPR.
Madison, Wisconsin
“A child plays with a sea of kite fishes at the Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.”
I think it’s such a colourful, nice photo.
Dorothy

Beverley ace
It’s a gorgeous photo…cheerful colours & sooo fun.
March 3rd, 2026  
Babs ace
What a colourful image. All the rainbow colours in one image.
March 3rd, 2026  
Kate ace
Very colorful and well-stated credit
March 3rd, 2026  
