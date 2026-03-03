Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 479
Hope this is okay, I did not take this image.
On my National Public Radio email this morning this photo taken by Kayla Wolf for NPR.
Madison, Wisconsin
“A child plays with a sea of kite fishes at the Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.”
I think it’s such a colourful, nice photo.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1656
photos
133
followers
161
following
131% complete
View this month »
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
Latest from all albums
476
477
1035
1036
478
1037
1038
479
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Infinity
Taken
3rd March 2026 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
my
,
lake
,
not
,
mendota
,
npr
Beverley
ace
It’s a gorgeous photo…cheerful colours & sooo fun.
March 3rd, 2026
Babs
ace
What a colourful image. All the rainbow colours in one image.
March 3rd, 2026
Kate
ace
Very colorful and well-stated credit
March 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close