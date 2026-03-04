Previous
Hungry, YES by illinilass
Under the feeder yesterday and I’m sure today.
Grackles, starlings and red wing blackbirds tho their red isn’t very showy yet.
Another sign of spring.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Dorothy

@illinilass
Mags ace
Looking like a feeding frenzy! Nice capture!
March 5th, 2026  
