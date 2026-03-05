Previous
Back to the dentist today by illinilass
Photo 481

Back to the dentist today

For temporary crown 👑,
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Jerzy ace
I just picked up my wife from the dentist and a new dental crown. She had a temporary one put in a a couple days before we traveled after breaking a crown. I need to ask her to bring a camera next time.
March 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very enchanting
March 5th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great shot!
March 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
March 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Good one!
March 6th, 2026  
Diane Marie
How coincidental - my dental hygienist daughter lost her job today.
March 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Hope you get a permanent crown soon then you can be a princess 👸
March 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very cool perspective and clever composition.
March 6th, 2026  
