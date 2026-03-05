Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 481
Back to the dentist today
For temporary crown 👑,
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
5th March 2026 2:25pm
Tags
dentist
,
crown
,
temporary
Jerzy
ace
I just picked up my wife from the dentist and a new dental crown. She had a temporary one put in a a couple days before we traveled after breaking a crown. I need to ask her to bring a camera next time.
March 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very enchanting
March 5th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great shot!
March 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
March 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
March 6th, 2026
Diane Marie
How coincidental - my dental hygienist daughter lost her job today.
March 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
Hope you get a permanent crown soon then you can be a princess 👸
March 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very cool perspective and clever composition.
March 6th, 2026
