Previous
Photo 482
Foggy, windy, rainy….
March Lion Day.
It’s to be a stormy day. We cancelled plans to go out tonight because of hail forecasted and strong winds.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1662
photos
133
followers
161
following
132% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
6th March 2026 6:40am
Tags
day
,
lion
,
march
Diana
ace
It looks lovely but sounds awful, keep warm.
March 6th, 2026
