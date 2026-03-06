Previous
Foggy, windy, rainy…. by illinilass
Foggy, windy, rainy….

March Lion Day.
It’s to be a stormy day. We cancelled plans to go out tonight because of hail forecasted and strong winds.
Dorothy

Diana ace
It looks lovely but sounds awful, keep warm.
March 6th, 2026  
