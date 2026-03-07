Sign up
Photo 483
Lunch treat.
Marsha and I went out for our chili dogs today. The restaurant/ice cream shop opened Monday for the season. She shared her black raspberry swirl with me. Now that’s a GREAT FRIEND 🍨
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Dorothy
@illinilass
Tags
ice
,
dogs
,
chili
,
farmington
,
marsha
,
cream.
,
bea’s
Joan Robillard
A great friend
March 8th, 2026
