Previous
Photo 485
Poor old tree!
Took a little drive this afternoon to see if anything was blooming, lawns are greening up but didn’t see anything blooming. This tree caught my eye because of multiple holes in it! Woodpeckers I assume. I also like the way the bark is growing.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
1
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1669
photos
134
followers
162
following
132% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
collage
,
canton.
Bucktree
ace
Those woodpeckers have been busy.
March 10th, 2026
