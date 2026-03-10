Previous
Poor old tree! by illinilass
Poor old tree!

Took a little drive this afternoon to see if anything was blooming, lawns are greening up but didn’t see anything blooming. This tree caught my eye because of multiple holes in it! Woodpeckers I assume. I also like the way the bark is growing.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
@illinilass
Bucktree ace
Those woodpeckers have been busy.
March 10th, 2026  
