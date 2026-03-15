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Previous
Photo 489
Stormy weather
It was 65°/18° earlier now 45°/7°. Snow is in the forecast for after 9PM tonight!
The wind was blowing water out of the bird bath!
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Infinity
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iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
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15th March 2026 4:09pm
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weather
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stormy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Really makes me feel like spring is late
March 15th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A blustery night- but a good abstract.
March 15th, 2026
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