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Stormy weather by illinilass
Photo 489

Stormy weather

It was 65°/18° earlier now 45°/7°. Snow is in the forecast for after 9PM tonight!
The wind was blowing water out of the bird bath!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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