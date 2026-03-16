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Previous
Photo 490
Burr, you can see the snow blowing in the background.
What a difference a day makes! 18F/-7C with winds 20-30 mph gusts up to 40. It has made the internet very slow.
It’s to be 70° by Thursday.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
16th March 2026 8:21am
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winter
,
spring
,
into
Agnes
ace
It’s fairytale, but we long fotnspting
March 16th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Brrr!
March 16th, 2026
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