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☘️HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY ☘️ by illinilass
Photo 491

☘️HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY ☘️

They were selling these at a local grocery store for shamrocks.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are beautiful. Happy St. Patrick's Day.
March 17th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful, in the Netherlands we don’t have St. Patrick’s Day
March 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
How lovely they are!
March 17th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the vibrant green.
March 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, lovely shot.
March 17th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
This is lovely and very apt. Fav.
March 17th, 2026  
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