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Previous
Photo 491
☘️HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY ☘️
They were selling these at a local grocery store for shamrocks.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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13
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6
Fav's
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
12th March 2026 2:00pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful. Happy St. Patrick's Day.
March 17th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful, in the Netherlands we don’t have St. Patrick’s Day
March 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
How lovely they are!
March 17th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the vibrant green.
March 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, lovely shot.
March 17th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
This is lovely and very apt. Fav.
March 17th, 2026
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