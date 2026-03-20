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Previous
Photo 493
Blooming!!!
We’ve got flowers! Always the first, Siberian Squill. Daffodils aren’t far behind.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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14
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5
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1
Album
Infinity
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
20th March 2026 1:06pm
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flowers
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canton
Pat
These are gorgeous!
Such clarity and colour in the lovely sunshine.
March 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
March 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
So gorgeous... pretty colours
March 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice one.
March 20th, 2026
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Such clarity and colour in the lovely sunshine.