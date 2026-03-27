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Star magnolia by illinilass
Photo 497

Star magnolia

Yesterday was 83°F/28C it really brought out the blooms. A storm passed through with a lot of rain and lowered temperatures below freezing! This seems to happen a lot to our early blooming trees! More frost tonight.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely blossom ! Hope the frosty weather will not destroy the flowers !
March 27th, 2026  
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