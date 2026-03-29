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Previous
Photo 498
Altocumulus clouds?
The clouds were dainty in the sky this morning when we went to see SIL, who is doing better.
Now trying to fine a local rehab facility. May be back in town Tuesday! It was cloudy coming home but that makes driving west more pleasant.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Album
Infinity
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
29th March 2026 11:37am
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clouds
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altocumulus
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
March 29th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So light and fluffy- pretty, pretty!
March 30th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
The skies were looking great today
March 30th, 2026
bkb in the city
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Beautiful shot
March 30th, 2026
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