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Canton Lake, Illinois by illinilass
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Canton Lake, Illinois

“Canton Lake is a 250-acre reservoir in Canton, IL, constructed in 1939 via a WPA project, serving as the city’s primary water source from 1940 until 2012. Located east of Canton, it has a 13-mile shoreline and 35-foot max depth. The lake provides recreation, including boating, fishing, and hiking.” The grass and shrubs are getting green but the trees haven’t started to leaf out.
My SIL was moved back to Canton yesterday. She is now in a local care home where she is receiving PT AND OT. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers they mean a lot. We took a drive around the lake after visiting her today.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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