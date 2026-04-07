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Previous
Photo 502
Our house finches are turning a brighter red.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
5th April 2026 4:54pm
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house
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finch
gloria jones
ace
Nice one.
April 7th, 2026
KV
ace
He is bold and beautiful. Our Goldfinches are turning yellow again too.
April 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
Must be getting ready for spring
April 7th, 2026
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