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Lenticular clouds by illinilass
Photo 506

Lenticular clouds

Yesterday evening, we were sitting outside eating ice cream! Yes, it was that warm!
We don’t often see clouds like this so I had to take a picture of course. The bottom picture is the original and I enhanced the top one..
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very cool- there are definitely some fascinating cloud formations out there.
April 14th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
They look like paintings
April 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great catch
April 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Marvelous captures! Works of art.
April 14th, 2026  
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