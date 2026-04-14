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Previous
Photo 506
Lenticular clouds
Yesterday evening, we were sitting outside eating ice cream! Yes, it was that warm!
We don’t often see clouds like this so I had to take a picture of course. The bottom picture is the original and I enhanced the top one..
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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clouds
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collage
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lenticular
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very cool- there are definitely some fascinating cloud formations out there.
April 14th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
They look like paintings
April 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great catch
April 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Marvelous captures! Works of art.
April 14th, 2026
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