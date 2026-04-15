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Previous
Photo 507
The ground squirrels are back.
The grackles arrived about a month ago.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
13th April 2026 3:25pm
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squirrel
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bird
,
ground
Diane Marie
It is technically a 13-lined ground squirrel. The University of MN mascot is named Goldie the Gopher, but he is really modeled after a 13-lined squirrel. Your trivia for the day. :)
April 15th, 2026
Marj
ace
Fantastic capture!
April 15th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
They look like friends, great shot ot the two!
April 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot with the two in such close proximities !
April 15th, 2026
Mags
ace
What a cute capture!
April 16th, 2026
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