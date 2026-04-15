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The ground squirrels are back. by illinilass
Photo 507

The ground squirrels are back.

The grackles arrived about a month ago.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Diane Marie
It is technically a 13-lined ground squirrel. The University of MN mascot is named Goldie the Gopher, but he is really modeled after a 13-lined squirrel. Your trivia for the day. :)
April 15th, 2026  
Marj ace
Fantastic capture!
April 15th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
They look like friends, great shot ot the two!
April 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot with the two in such close proximities !
April 15th, 2026  
Mags ace
What a cute capture!
April 16th, 2026  
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