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Photo 508
Violet
Went for a walk last night and found lots of violets blooming.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
Infinity
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
15th April 2026 6:59pm
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