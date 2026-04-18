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Previous
Photo 509
Tornadoes 🌪️
Last night about 6:30 we took shelter at the apartment building across the street in their basement. Our condos don’t have basements.
Luckily none hit near by. Photo taken after we came back in the pouring rain. Have 2” in our gauge.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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17th April 2026 8:16pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh Dorothy i am so glad you are safe
April 18th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you Christine.
April 18th, 2026
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Thank you Christine.