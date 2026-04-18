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Tornadoes 🌪️ by illinilass
Photo 509

Tornadoes 🌪️

Last night about 6:30 we took shelter at the apartment building across the street in their basement. Our condos don’t have basements.
Luckily none hit near by. Photo taken after we came back in the pouring rain. Have 2” in our gauge.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh Dorothy i am so glad you are safe
April 18th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you Christine.
April 18th, 2026  
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