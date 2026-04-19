Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 510
Kip and marigolds
I had these leftover from another area so Kip suggested putting them in the old tub container.
I’m going away for a few days on Tuesday and wanted to get things done outdoors today. If I leave them here I will have to find a plant for the middle.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1738
photos
134
followers
166
following
139% complete
View this month »
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Latest from all albums
1082
508
1083
132
509
1084
510
1085
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kip
,
marigolds
gloria jones
ace
Sweet!
April 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
clever kip...
April 19th, 2026
KV
ace
Kip did a good job supervising the flower planting process!
April 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close