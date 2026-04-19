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Kip and marigolds by illinilass
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Kip and marigolds

I had these leftover from another area so Kip suggested putting them in the old tub container.
I’m going away for a few days on Tuesday and wanted to get things done outdoors today. If I leave them here I will have to find a plant for the middle.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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gloria jones ace
Sweet!
April 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
clever kip...
April 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Kip did a good job supervising the flower planting process!
April 19th, 2026  
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