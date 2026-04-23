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Missouri Botanical Gardens, St. Louis by illinilass
Photo 511

Missouri Botanical Gardens, St. Louis

Today, Mary, Marsha and I went over to the gardens to see a new exhibition open through the summer. Called “Hybycozo”, Patterns in Nature.
It was interesting but a bit underwhelming. However, the day was gorgeous and the 79 acre garden lovely.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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