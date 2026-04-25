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St. Louis Cardinals by illinilass
Photo 512

St. Louis Cardinals

Verses the Seattle Mariners today. Sadly the Cards lost 9-11 but it was a great game and perfect weather!
For the past 6 years our friends Mary and Dave until he passed away last year, have rented a luxury box. The only way to see a game!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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