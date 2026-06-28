Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 547
Abraham Lincoln On The Prairies
Sculpture by Anna Hyatt Huntington
New Salem State Park. Near Springfield, Illinois.
It has been at the entrance to the park for almost as long as I can remember.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1865
photos
139
followers
162
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Latest from all albums
1151
546
1152
1153
1154
150
547
1155
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
28th June 2026 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
abraham
,
lincoln.
,
sms13
Zilli~
ace
Nice artwork!
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Awesome.
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close