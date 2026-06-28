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Abraham Lincoln On The Prairies by illinilass
Photo 547

Abraham Lincoln On The Prairies

Sculpture by Anna Hyatt Huntington
New Salem State Park. Near Springfield, Illinois.
It has been at the entrance to the park for almost as long as I can remember.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Zilli~ ace
Nice artwork!
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Awesome.
June 29th, 2026  
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