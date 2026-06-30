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Crossing the Mississippi River by illinilass
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Crossing the Mississippi River

Yesterday on our way to Mary’s appointment. This is a few miles south of St. Louis.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 30th, 2026  
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