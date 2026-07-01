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Previous
Photo 549
Watercolour?
I’m not sure I interpreted juju-26 correctly.
But this is my entry of a photo I took this morning, played with it in BeFunky and Brushstroke.
Please let me know if this is acceptable.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Album
Infinity
Taken
1st July 2026 7:54pm
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juju-2026
Zilli~
ace
Fits the bill ;)
July 2nd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@zilli
Thank you.
July 2nd, 2026
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