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Watercolour? by illinilass
Photo 549

Watercolour?

I’m not sure I interpreted juju-26 correctly.
But this is my entry of a photo I took this morning, played with it in BeFunky and Brushstroke.
Please let me know if this is acceptable.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Zilli~ ace
Fits the bill ;)
July 2nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
@zilli
Thank you.
July 2nd, 2026  
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