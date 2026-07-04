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4 July by illinilass
Photo 550

4 July

“The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye and it looks like it’s climbing clear up sky”

From the musical Oklahoma by Rodger’s and Hammerstein.

corn 30dw-2026 Here it was on 2 June! Oops I’ve forgotten how to link the old photo. Help please.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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