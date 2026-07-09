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Previous
Photo 552
Corn tassel watercolour
In the past 5 days it’s started to tassel.
Be funky.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
Infinity
Taken
9th July 2026 5:40pm
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corn
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watercolour
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juju-2026
Zilli~
ace
Great pov! Nice editing!
July 10th, 2026
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