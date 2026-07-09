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Corn tassel watercolour by illinilass
Photo 552

Corn tassel watercolour

In the past 5 days it’s started to tassel.
Be funky.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Zilli~ ace
Great pov! Nice editing!
July 10th, 2026  
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