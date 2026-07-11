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Photo 554
Sleep-July words
Taken on 11 July, Ron must have been dreaming. Saved for today.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
11th July 2026 2:46pm
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