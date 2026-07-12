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Previous
Photo 554
Gentlemen of Verona
The stage. It’s an outdoor theatre and fortunately the weather was pleasant.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
11th July 2026 7:17pm
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shakespeare
Beverley
ace
beautiful stage... i love the theatre too
July 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful set and capture.
July 12th, 2026
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