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Gentlemen of Verona by illinilass
Photo 554

Gentlemen of Verona

The stage. It’s an outdoor theatre and fortunately the weather was pleasant.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beverley ace
beautiful stage... i love the theatre too
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful set and capture.
July 12th, 2026  
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