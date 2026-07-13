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Weather, July words by illinilass
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Weather, July words

13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like my weather
July 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very warm up your way! What the humidity level?
July 14th, 2026  
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