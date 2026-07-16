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Previous
Photo 558
Curve-July words
Photo of a picture I saw at a store today. BOB
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 12:31pm
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july26words
Marj
ace
Love how you spotted this curve!
July 16th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Very nice
July 16th, 2026
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