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Previous
Photo 559
Crop duster
Taken coming home this evening from dinner out.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
17th July 2026 5:43pm
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crop
,
duster
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
That's a good shot!
July 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
A marvelous capture! Reminds me of what some retired USAF pilots do to keep flying.
July 18th, 2026
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