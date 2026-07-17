Previous
Crop duster by illinilass
Photo 559

Crop duster

Taken coming home this evening from dinner out.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
That's a good shot!
July 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
A marvelous capture! Reminds me of what some retired USAF pilots do to keep flying.
July 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact