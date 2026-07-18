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Previous
Photo 560
Flat-July words
We are needing rain!
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
18th July 2026 12:59pm
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july26words
Carole Sandford
ace
Yep, our grass looks similar, as we need rain too!
July 18th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a very lovely view... lovely spot to stretch your legs & have a calm walk...
July 18th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Very nice
July 18th, 2026
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