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Streets-July words by illinilass
Photo 567

Streets-July words

A leonberger “pup” walking the streets of Honfleur, France. September 2023.
Yes, I love big dogs so of course I stopped to talk with them and pat the dog.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Rick Schies ace
They are monstrous but gentle.
July 25th, 2026  
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