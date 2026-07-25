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Photo 567
Streets-July words
A leonberger “pup” walking the streets of Honfleur, France. September 2023.
Yes, I love big dogs so of course I stopped to talk with them and pat the dog.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Album
Infinity
Taken
25th July 2026 9:38am
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Rick Schies
ace
They are monstrous but gentle.
July 25th, 2026
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